Man Dies in Crash on Highway 101 Near Santa Claus Lane

CHP says alcohol may have been a factor in Ventura driver losing control of vehicle

A Ventura man died late Sunday night after losing control of his vehicle while driving on northbound Highway 101 about a half-mile south of Santa Claus Lane in Santa Barbara.

The California Highway Patrol said Monday that the 52-year-old driver of a 2004 Saturn drifted off the roadway and into a dirt divider, then lost control when he over-corrected to the right. The maneuver caused the vehicle to spin in a clockwise manner, then crossed the northbound lanes and ran off the road, striking trees and a fence before overturning and coming to a stop on its roof.

The driver died at the scene, according to the CHP.

The crash remains under investigation, the CHP said, and that it appears alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of his family.

