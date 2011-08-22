Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:39 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Man Dies in Crash on Highway 101 Near Santa Claus Lane

CHP says alcohol may have been a factor in Ventura driver losing control of vehicle

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | August 22, 2011 | 2:32 p.m.

A Ventura man died late Sunday night after losing control of his vehicle while driving on northbound Highway 101 about a half-mile south of Santa Claus Lane in Santa Barbara.

The California Highway Patrol said Monday that the 52-year-old driver of a 2004 Saturn drifted off the roadway and into a dirt divider, then lost control when he over-corrected to the right. The maneuver caused the vehicle to spin in a clockwise manner, then crossed the northbound lanes and ran off the road, striking trees and a fence before overturning and coming to a stop on its roof.

The driver died at the scene, according to the CHP.

The crash remains under investigation, the CHP said, and that it appears alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of his family.

