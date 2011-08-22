Kardashian Wedding Not All Bliss for Montecito Neighbors

Kim Kardashian’s Montecito wedding went over well Saturday, but not so much with local residents.

Kardashian married NBA player Kris Humphries at the Sycamore Canyon Road estate of Frank Caufield, co-founder of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. The party prompted several calls from neighbors to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Seven deputies supplemented private security at the wedding, and no arrests or citations were given out related to the estimated 500 guests. But Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said noise complaints came in over and over again as helicopters circled overhead for four hours and music boomed into the night.

The Sheriff’s Department received 22 calls for service related to the wedding.

A sergeant told private security about noise complaints, and Sugars said the music was turned off by 12:30 a.m.

There were also calls regarding trespassers and traffic, a media request and three calls about paparazzi at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, where the couple stayed before the wedding.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.