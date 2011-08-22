Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Kristyne Hastie ‘Doubles Up’ as Barista, Designer for Twin Cups

UCSB student is also pursuing a double major while training for a marathon

By Nathan Carey for Twin Cups | August 22, 2011 | 3:10 p.m.

When Kristyne Hastie isn’t juggling her double major at UCSB in philosophy and sociology, she’s doubling her other skills as a barista and frozen yogurt designer at the Twin Cups drive-up coffee and frozen yogurt bar.

Hastie recently created a new flavored yogurt milkshake, blending vanilla yogurt with espresso and Oreos.

In Hastie’s spare time, she trains for the Nike Women’s Marathon held in San Francisco, which supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She previously ran two half-marathons.

Hastie enjoys Twin Cups’ live active culture frozen yogurt, shakes and smoothies as a healthy snack before training for her marathon. Her favorite morning snack at Twin Cups is vanilla-peach mango yogurt with a shot of granola blended with her morning soy hazelnut latte.

“It’s great to have a treat that tastes just like ice cream and that is actually healthy for you,” she said. “The fact that the yogurt is 100 percent fat free and only has 120 calories is shocking, since it tastes so good. It’s even gluten free!”

Hastie also works at PathPoint, which supports adults with developmental disabilities in becoming active, positive members of society.

She is interested in attending law school after graduating and pursuing a career as a child or disabled persons advocate.

Come visit Hastie at Twin Cups and get a glimpse of her in action, as she helps clients create their own blends. Twin Cups is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In a hurry? Use Twin Cups’ window service or call ahead to 805.964.1800. Click here for more information.

— Nathan Carey is the owner of Twin Cups.

