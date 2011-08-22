Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Airport’s New Terminal a Disappointment

By Adrienne Schuele | August 22, 2011 | 2:25 p.m.

I just read the article on the new Santa Barbara Airport terminal, and since yesterday was my first visit to the new terminal, I wanted to share my sadness of it being dysfunctional.

The Santa Barbara Airport has been a place of joy, having raised three children in this fine town. I am so sad to see our darling airport go, but was excited to continue the tradition of going to see the planes come and go with my children.

But at the new terminal, you can’t sit down and enjoy a meal with your children and watch the planes. In fact, if you’re not a passenger you can only go to the entrance and ticket counter. Are you kidding me — $54 million and we no longer can sit and have a drink or coffee with a friend or family leaving town?

Gone are the days of eating lunch with my children and watching the planes come and go. We can no longer buy a postcard from the gift shop. What were the designers thinking?

The Santa Barbara Airport is now the most unfriendly airport I have ever been to! I travel all the time and can enjoy most of the other airports with friends and family. Why have we made most of the airport available only to travelers?

We had a great opportunity to design a friendly post-9/11 airport, and the designers instead made it a beautifully looking nonfunctional, hostile local environment. I’m so saddened by the design, which has shut me and my family out of saying goodbye to friends and family or greeting them with smiles and waves.

Here I am the next day, and I am still upset over this great loss.

Adrienne Schuele
Santa Barbara

