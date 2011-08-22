Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

License, Vaccinate and Microchip Your Dog at Goleta Licensing Clinic

Low-cost services will be available at the Wags n’ Whiskers Festival in Girsh Park

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | August 22, 2011 | 5:29 p.m.

Did you know dog licenses are required by law? Did you know that a rabies tag is not a dog license? Many dog owners don’t realize that state and local laws require all dogs over four months to be licensed and wearing the animal license tag.

Dog owners and their dogs are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wags n’ Whiskers Festival being held at Girsh Park, behind the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

The licensing clinic provides:

» Santa Barbara County dog licenses, where all late fees will be waived. A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog has been spayed or neutered are required to obtain a dog license.

» Affordable vaccinations. A rabies vaccination costs $6, while both the DHPP and Bordatella vaccinations cost $11.

» Microchipping, which costs $20 for licensed dogs.

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services.

Cash (no bills over $50) and checks will be accepted, but no credit cards.

County Animal Services can quickly reunite a lost dog with its family when the dog is wearing a license. A license also makes a difference to the less fortunate animals in the community. Revenue from the sale of dog licenses helps Santa Barbara County Animal Services operate three open-door shelters. A dog license proves that you are a responsible pet owner and helps the animals at the shelters find loving homes.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team at 805.934.6968 or click here.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Health Department.

 

