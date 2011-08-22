Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Appoints Jenifer Napoli as Regional Customer Service Manager

She will work collaboratively with senior management and branch managers

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | August 22, 2011 | 4:43 p.m.

Jenifer Napoli
Jenifer Napoli

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust on Monday announced the appointment of Jenifer Napoli, vice president, as regional customer service manager in Santa Barbara County.

Napoli joined the bank in 2004 as a customer service manager but also served as branch manager in Santa Maria from 2007-09.

In her new role, Napoli will work collaboratively with both senior management and branch managers in developing and applying systems to actively mentor and train branch staff, ensuring sales and operational success.

Before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Napoli was a customer service manager for Wells Fargo Bank in Morro Bay and Bank One in Denver, Colo.

“Jen brings a diversity of experience to the bank,” said Chris DeVries, senior vice president and community bank regional manager. “She has a high aptitude and appreciation for customer sales and service, and we are so pleased that she has taken on the responsibilities of regional customer service manager for our branches throughout Santa Barbara County.”

Napoli and her family are longtime residents of Santa Maria. As a former athlete and basketball scholarship recipient, she has coached her son’s basketball and soccer teams for several years. She is also an avid runner and just completed her first marathon in San Diego in less than four hours.

Napoli received a bachelor’s degree in social science with an emphasis in international relations from Colorado Christian University in Lakewood.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

