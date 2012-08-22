Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:05 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School Earns WASC’s Highest Accreditation Status

Independent school re-accredited for six years, the longest term the body grants to any institution

By Anacapa School | August 22, 2012 | 11:31 p.m.

Anacapa School announced Wednesday that it has been re-accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges for six years, the longest accreditation term the body grants to any institution.

For more than 50 years, WASC has played a vital role in facilitating school improvement through its comprehensive review process.

Anacapa faculty member Margaret Lauer led the multiyear project, which produced a 189-page self-evaluation and culminated with an on-site visit by a WASC-appointed independent review committee.

“I am extremely proud of our faculty for the tremendous amount of work that went into this undertaking,” said Gordon Sichi, Anacapa’s founding headmaster. “The exercise was intense, but we were once again rewarded with the maximum accreditation term as a result of their efforts.”

The visiting committee noted that Anacapa had realized growth in many areas since its last review in 2006, calling the school’s college preparatory curriculum relevant and challenging, and remarking that its “program promotes critical thinking and experiential learning.”

In particular, the committee noted that Anacapa’s science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) initiatives have blossomed with the addition of several new academic programs along with supporting investments in technology infrastructure.

Anacapa is the only school to offer a University of California-approved business algebra course, and it has blazed a trail into near space with its high-altitude ballooning program. Its exceptional arts programs routinely receive recognition in local and regional fairs, competitions and festivals.

The WASC report stated that Anacapa students graduate with “maturity, self-awareness and an impressive record of college acceptances.” According to the summary document, the school’s small size and its intentional culture of openness provide students with a supportive, intimate environment in which to learn and grow.

Anacapa will begin its 31st year of instruction next month.

