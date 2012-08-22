Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

TV Show to Feature Crane Country Day School’s VIBES!

BackBeat on Cox 8 will feature the xylophone ensemble for the next three weekends

By Julia Davis for Crane Country Day School | August 22, 2012 | 6:22 p.m.

Don’t be surprised if you hear some lively xylophone music coming from your television this weekend. Crane Country Day School’s premier xylophone ensemble VIBES! will be featured on the TV show BackBeat, a local TV show supported by Cox Communications that showcases local, talented musical groups.

Marimba xylophones have been a large part of Crane’s Upper School music curriculum for the past decade. In addition to the classroom setting, students can also be part of a performance group.

VIBES! is the premier performance group, comprised mainly of eighth-graders. VIBES! tours Santa Barbara County each spring, performing at various schools, festivals and events.

Earlier this year, the crew from BackBeat came to Crane’s campus, interviewed VIBES! Director Toni Mackie and some of the VIBES! members, as well as attended the Upper School Music Concert — they were blown away.

“I think programs like VIBES! are a positive testament to our community that shows how the influence of music can only add to our young adults’ educational experience,” said Michael Johansen of Cox Communications.

The BackBeat show with the VIBES! segment will air on Cox 8 at 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the next three weekends.

Crane Country Day School is an independent K-8 school in Montecito. For more information about VIBES! or Crane School, click here or call 805.969.7732 x127.

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 