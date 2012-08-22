TV Show to Feature Crane Country Day School’s VIBES!

BackBeat on Cox 8 will feature the xylophone ensemble for the next three weekends

Don’t be surprised if you hear some lively xylophone music coming from your television this weekend. Crane Country Day School’s premier xylophone ensemble VIBES! will be featured on the TV show BackBeat, a local TV show supported by Cox Communications that showcases local, talented musical groups.

Marimba xylophones have been a large part of Crane’s Upper School music curriculum for the past decade. In addition to the classroom setting, students can also be part of a performance group.

VIBES! is the premier performance group, comprised mainly of eighth-graders. VIBES! tours Santa Barbara County each spring, performing at various schools, festivals and events.

Earlier this year, the crew from BackBeat came to Crane’s campus, interviewed VIBES! Director Toni Mackie and some of the VIBES! members, as well as attended the Upper School Music Concert — they were blown away.

“I think programs like VIBES! are a positive testament to our community that shows how the influence of music can only add to our young adults’ educational experience,” said Michael Johansen of Cox Communications.

The BackBeat show with the VIBES! segment will air on Cox 8 at 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the next three weekends.

Crane Country Day School is an independent K-8 school in Montecito. For more information about VIBES! or Crane School, click here or call 805.969.7732 x127.

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.