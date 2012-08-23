Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:03 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Calling All Man & Woman of the Year Award Nominees

Santa Barbara Foundation accepting nominations through Aug. 31

By Amanda Garcia, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 23, 2012 | 1:33 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is still accepting nominations for the 70th Man & Woman of the Year Awards, with next week’s deadline quickly approaching.

Alixe Mattingly, vice president of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbara Foundation, emphasized how the awards ceremony is part of a long-standing community tradition that highlights the spirit of volunteerism for which Santa Barbara is well known.

“Each year we honor two people who have really enriched our lives overall,” Mattingly said. “It’s a wonderful annual tradition of recognizing long-standing community involvement and civic leadership, and it’s also a toast for others demonstrating volunteerism in their communities.”

Susan Gulbransen, who received the Woman of the Year award in 2004, described the unique nomination process, in which past award recipients become part of a selection committee that confidentially reviews all applications and nominations put forth by community members.

“We’ve looked at so many different kinds of nominees in the past, there really is a diversity of volunteers nominated,” Gulbransen said. “I tend to look at how people make a difference as leaders within their communities and getting other members involved.”

Gulbransen said one person named as an award recipient generally represents a lot of people who put in “unimaginable hours” for a cause they are passionate about.

While past award recipients vote for one man and one woman of the year during the selection process, they are ultimately kept in the dark about who will win until the night of the gala, when community members gather to honor the recipients.

“It’s a wonderful event every year, a wonderful award given each year to a person whom past recipients feel is a deserving individual,” said Gerd Jordano, last year’s Woman of the Year recipient. “I just hope anyone they call up there has a strong heart so they don’t keel over when their name is called.”

Jordano, who considers it an honor to be a “part of the family of past award recipients,” explained how past recipients truly know what it takes to be nominated and be raised to such a high level — all of which she describes as a “humbling process.”

“The core focus of this event is about philanthropy, not about money but about giving ourselves and that trait of contributing continuously to the community,” Mattingly said. “Recipients really have one thing in common: They really care about others and are committed to Santa Barbara.”

Click here to nominate someone online, or call 805.963.1873 to receive an application by mail. The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

The 70th Man & Woman of the Year Awards dinner and gala affair will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. It is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk, KEYT-TV and KDB 93.7 classical radio, with support from Montecito Bank & Trust.

Noozhawk intern Amanda Garcia can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 