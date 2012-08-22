Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:16 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Announces New Scholarships for Kindergarteners

Trustee and Riviera Scholarships aim to increase accessibility for local families

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | August 22, 2012 | 3:50 p.m.

Marymount of Santa Barbara proudly announces two new scholarships available to incoming kindergarten students for the 2012-13 school year.

“A truly great education should be available to more students,” said Andrew Wooden, head of school at Marymount. “In today’s economy, an education like the one that Marymount provides is less accessible for many families. The goal of these scholarships is to change that as much as we can. We ask our students every day to find creative solutions to problems, and we as a school are doing the same.”

Located in the Santa Barbara foothills on a 10-acre historic campus, Marymount is an independent, co-educational school with an unparalleled track record of excellent academic achievement and success in instilling skills young people need to thrive in a rapidly changing and evolving world.

“The Trustee Scholarship seeks to help with the cost of tuition for students who might not otherwise be able to consider an independent school education,” said Hilary Doubleday, president of the Board of Trustees. “It is an honor to be able to offer these scholarships, and we hope that their availability helps an education like the one at Marymount become a reality for a few, not just a dream.”

For more information about the new Trustee and Riviera Scholarships at Marymount, call 805.569.1811 x131 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Molly Seguel is director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

