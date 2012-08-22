Power Restored After Goleta Outage

More than 60 customers were affected in vicinity of Hollister Avenue and Glen Annie Road

Repair crews have restored power to more than 60 customers in Goleta who lost service Wednesday, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage was in the area of Hollister Avenue and Glen Annie Road, said Patricia Bartoli-Wible, the company’s local public affairs region manager.

Crews used switching to reduce the number of affected customers, Bartoli-Wible said, and were able to get all power restored shortly after 1 p.m.

Click here to see Edison’s outage map.

