Rotary Club of Carpinteria Helps Student Attend National Leadership Forum
Leticia Cruz participated in a six-day program in D.C. on law and CSI
By Pat Kistler for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria | August 22, 2012 | 6:04 p.m.
Leticia Cruz, an outstanding student at Carpinteria High School and an active member of the Rotary’s Interact campus club, participated in the National Youth Leadership Forum on Law and CSI in Washington, D.C., for six days this summer, thanks to financial support from the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.
Interact program adviser and Rotarian Richard Campos presented a certificate of completion to Cruz at the club’s regular meeting last Thursday.
— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.
