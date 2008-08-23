Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Implement Traffic-Flow Changes

Parents dropping off students at these high schools will encounter a few changes in the way they do it.



Parents picking up and dropping off kids at San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools this year will find some changes in their routine.

For safety reasons, Dos Pueblos High School, in conjunction with MTD, requested — and got — two stop signs and an additional restricted parking zone from the city of Goleta.

The stop signs will be located on Bassano and Padova at Alameda.

Meanwhile, the restricted parking zones directly in front of the school on Alameda Avenue will be modified so that the MTD School Booster Bus will have a designated loading and unloading zone at the curb directly in front of the smaller staff parking lot as well as just south of the Alameda Drive entrance to the staff parking lot. The passenger loading and unloading zone will be a 240-foot strip south of the new MTD loading and unloading zones.

The parking restrictions will be in effect only during peak pickup and drop-off times: 7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The curb in front of San Marcos High School on Hollister Avenue, meanwhile, has been designated a no-stopping zone. Students can be picked up and dropped off at the turnaround area near the school’s gym or in the parking lot at the corner of Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road. Drivers are advised to enter from Hollister and proceed west and north in the parking lot, exiting at Turnpike.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]