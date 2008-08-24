Book Review: ‘Hooked On the Sea’

The relationship between humankind and the sea is deep and mystical, so lost in the beginning of time that it can be said that it has no beginning and will have no end.



Anyone who lives near the sea has felt its allure, its unfailing charm, its power and grace. But those who make their living from it also know its mercy, and its hazards.

Huge mechanized fleets have taken some of the risks away from earning a living from the ocean, but there are still families who stick to the old ways, preserving traditions hundreds of years old.Carpinteria resident Nancy O’Connor has chronicled the story of just a few of these brave men, focusing her camera lens and her keen sense of history on the dorymen of Newport Beach.is part picture book, part history text, but neither of those technical terms really does it justice. The pages are filled with fascinating photographs, both historical and O’Connor’s own work. The text fully supports the photos, explaining the significance of each. This thoroughly researched work chronicles the history of the dory fleet, its significance to Southern California history and the challenges these families face as they attempt to carry tradition into the future.is wonderful reading for children, either alone or as part of a classroom setting. It is a must-have for anyone who loves to fish or loves the sea, whether they live on the coast or inland away from the siren call of the waves.

» Hooked On The Sea

» By Nancy B. O’Connor

» Paperback, 24 pages

» Xlibris.com

» ISBN: 9781436325769



