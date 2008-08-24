Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Book Review: ‘Hooked On the Sea’

Carpinteria resident Nancy O’Connor's chronicle of the dorymen of Newport Beach is a must-read.

By Carol Ann Chybowski, Noozhawk Contributor | August 24, 2008 | 2:08 a.m.

The relationship between humankind and the sea is deep and mystical, so lost in the beginning of time that it can be said that it has no beginning and will have no end.

Anyone who lives near the sea has felt its allure, its unfailing charm, its power and grace. But those who make their living from it also know its mercy, and its hazards.

Huge mechanized fleets have taken some of the risks away from earning a living from the ocean, but there are still families who stick to the old ways, preserving traditions hundreds of years old.

Carpinteria resident Nancy O’Connor has chronicled the story of just a few of these brave men, focusing her camera lens and her keen sense of history on the dorymen of Newport Beach.

Hooked on the Sea is part picture book, part history text, but neither of those technical terms really does it justice. The pages are filled with fascinating photographs, both historical and O’Connor’s own work. The text fully supports the photos, explaining the significance of each. This thoroughly researched work chronicles the history of the dory fleet, its significance to Southern California history and the challenges these families face as they attempt to carry tradition into the future.

Hooked on the Sea is wonderful reading for children, either alone or as part of a classroom setting. It is a must-have for anyone who loves to fish or loves the sea, whether they live on the coast or inland away from the siren call of the waves.

» Hooked On The Sea

» By Nancy B. O’Connor

» Paperback, 24 pages

» Xlibris.com

» ISBN: 9781436325769

Click here for order information.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 