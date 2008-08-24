Pontius Scores Twice as UCSB Blanks Westmont in Exhibition

The 4-0 win is the second consecutive shutout the Gauchos have posted against their cross-town rival.

In a physical match mirroring the last handful of men’s soccer exhibitions between UCSB and Westmont, the Gauchos continued their dominance over their cross-town neighbors.

UCSB used two goals by M.A.C. Hermann Trophy candidate Chris Pontius to easily defeat Westmont 4-0 on Saturday in the 46th annual Bryant & Sons Cup match at Harder Stadium. It was the eighth-straight win for the Gauchos in the series, having outscored the Warriors 26-5 in those contests. It also was the second consecutive shutout UCSB has posted against Westmont.

Pontius, a senior forward, scored the first goal of the contest in the eighth minute, heading in a perfect cross from junior defender Jon Curry

Neither one was done for the night.

At the 14:03 mark, Gaucho midfielder Alfonso Motagalvan picked up the first of two red cards issued to UCSB in the match as he was jockeying for position with Westmont players before a free kick. Curry, who tallied two goals and five assists last year, scored on the free kick as he bent a shot around the wall, putting the Gauchos up 2-0.

Santa Barbara tallied its third goal of the half at 22:11 when freshman midfielder Bryan Dominguez hit a hard-charging David Walker with a pass from midfield. Walker collected the ball near the top of the box and, with no Warriors around, broke in untouched and easily put the ball past Warrior keeper Justin Etherton.

Pontius, the team’s leading returning goal scorer, capped off the offensive attack with a goal at 51:59, scoring on a cross from Walker, who had taken a through ball from Dominguez. Pontius, one of the team’s captains, beat Etherton to the far post.

The Gauchos found themselves two men down nine minutes into the second half when sophomore defender Michael Boxall took a red card as tempers flared among a group of players near midfield. Because it was an exhibition match, the Gauchos will not lose either Boxall or Motagalvan for their regular season opener against Air Force.

Overall, the Gauchos out-shot Westmont 17-7 despite playing a man down for most of the match and minus two players for the final 36 minutes. A total of 37 fouls were called in the match, 22 of those charged to the Warriors.

Redshirt freshman Kristopher Minton made three saves in the net for Santa Barbara, while Etherton matched him with three of his own.

Air Force visits Harder Stadium on Friday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.