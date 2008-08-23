Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Warriors Open Volleyball Season With a Split at Tournament

Westmont wins its first match in straight sets but loses its second match three sets to two.

By Ron Smith | August 23, 2008 | 2:55 a.m.

The 2008 Westmont volleyball season got under way with the Warriors participating in the Holiday Inn Express Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Warriors won their first match of the day in straight sets 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 over Washington’s Northwest University. But Westmont (1-1) lost the night-cap three sets to two to Concordia of Oregon (24-26, 10-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11).

Junior outside hitter Beth Widicus tallied 12 kills for the Warriors in the victory over Northwest, and sophomore outside hitter Alison Sharp added eight kills and senior middle blocker Katelyn Lowry added seven more.

Senior Stephanie Strasner and freshman Kailee Blair teamed up to handle the setting duties in head coach Jim Smoot’s 6-2 offense and each tallied 16 assists. Junior transfer Erin Dohm, a local product who came to Westmont from Dos Pueblos High School by way of Santa Barbara City College, produced 17 digs for the Warriors.

After battling to a 26-24 win in the first set against Concordia, Westmont seemed to have taken control of the match with an impressive 25-10 win in the second set. But the Cavaliers regrouped and won the next three sets to claim the match.

Widicus led the way again in the second game with 14 kills while Lowry added 11. Junior rightside hitter Jenise DeBie added 10 more kills to the Warrior cause. Blair and Strasner combined for 43 assists and Dohm produced 39 digs. Widicus tallied 18 digs and Blair added 14 more.

The Warriors will finish up the Holiday Inn Tournament on Saturday with a match against Corban College of Oregon at 2 p.m. and another against host Lewis-Clark State at 6 p.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont’s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 