Warriors Open Volleyball Season With a Split at Tournament

Westmont wins its first match in straight sets but loses its second match three sets to two.

The 2008 Westmont volleyball season got under way with the Warriors participating in the Holiday Inn Express Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Warriors won their first match of the day in straight sets 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 over Washington’s Northwest University. But Westmont (1-1) lost the night-cap three sets to two to Concordia of Oregon (24-26, 10-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11).

Junior outside hitter Beth Widicus tallied 12 kills for the Warriors in the victory over Northwest, and sophomore outside hitter Alison Sharp added eight kills and senior middle blocker Katelyn Lowry added seven more.

Senior Stephanie Strasner and freshman Kailee Blair teamed up to handle the setting duties in head coach Jim Smoot’s 6-2 offense and each tallied 16 assists. Junior transfer Erin Dohm, a local product who came to Westmont from Dos Pueblos High School by way of Santa Barbara City College, produced 17 digs for the Warriors.

After battling to a 26-24 win in the first set against Concordia, Westmont seemed to have taken control of the match with an impressive 25-10 win in the second set. But the Cavaliers regrouped and won the next three sets to claim the match.

Widicus led the way again in the second game with 14 kills while Lowry added 11. Junior rightside hitter Jenise DeBie added 10 more kills to the Warrior cause. Blair and Strasner combined for 43 assists and Dohm produced 39 digs. Widicus tallied 18 digs and Blair added 14 more.

The Warriors will finish up the Holiday Inn Tournament on Saturday with a match against Corban College of Oregon at 2 p.m. and another against host Lewis-Clark State at 6 p.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont’s sports information director.