Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead Near Lake Cachuma

Crash injures four — one critically — and closes Highway 154 for two hours

A head-on collision on Highway 154 east of Lake Cachuma left one person dead and another critically injured Sunday, authorities said. Three other people suffered moderate injuries in the crash, which occurred just after 1 p.m. Few other details were available Sunday evening, but a Santa Barbara County Fire Department official said the four injured victims were taken to area hospitals. California Highway Patrol officers closed down the highway until 3 p.m. to investigate the scene and clear the wreckage.

