Unarmed Minuteman III Successfully Launched from VAFB

An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday morning and landed near Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, more than 4,000 miles away, VAFB said in a statement.

The launch was the second of three National Nuclear Security Administration missile-defense tests to verify the weapon system’s reliability and accuracy. The Minuteman III’s unarmed warhead traveled nearly 4,200 miles at speeds of up to 15,000 mph to the predetermined target.

The launch window started at 3:01 a.m. Sunday but weather conditions delayed the launch until 9:01 a.m.

