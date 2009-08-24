Warren Butler New General Manager at Marmalade Café

Warren Butler, a career food and beverage professional, has been named the new general manager at Marmalade Café at La Cumbre Plaza, 3825 State St. Butler succeeds Mark Hopper.

A native of Boston, Butler began his career in the food and beverage industry in the 1980s and has worked as a restaurant manager and owner throughout the country, including in Los Angeles at Morton’s The Steakhouse. He previously managed the Stateside Restaurant & Lounge in La Arcada.

“I am extremely happy to be working with the Marmalade Café group, and especially the team at Marmalade Café in Santa Barbara,” Butler said. “Our chef, Romeo Garcia, has been with the company for over 22 years and he continues to create and provide outstanding recipes for our patrons enjoyment.

“We have countless patrons who are satisfied regulars at the restaurant, and we welcome anyone who has not been in yet to treat yourself and your family to a great breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

The original Marmalade Café opened in Santa Monica in 1990 and the company has since expanded to locations in Calabasas, El Segundo, the Los Angeles Farmers Market, Malibu, Palos Verdes, Santa Barbara, Sherman Oaks and Westlake Village.

— Bonnie Carroll represents Marmalade Café.