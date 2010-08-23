Eric Swanson Joins Community West Bank as Marketing Coordinator

He will cover the bank’s relationship banking, SBA and mortgage divisions

Eric Swanson has joined Community West Bank as a marketing coordinator.

Swanson will be responsible for all marketing functions associated with the bank’s relationship banking, SBA and mortgage divisions.

He brings more than 10 years of marketing communications and advertising experience to Community West Bank.

Before joining Community West Bank, Swanson worked as a communications specialist for Clipper Windpower in Carpinteria, as a global marketing manager for World Minerals in Goleta and as a marketing product manager for Behr Paint in Southern California.

Throughout his career, Swanson has focused on brand development, new product launches, marketing and advertising campaigns, and point-of-purchase collateral materials.

In addition to his marketing experience, Swanson received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB and a master’s in business administration from UC Irvine.

Swanson is an active member of the Goleta Valley South Little League Board of Directors and volunteers with several nonprofit and youth sports organizations.

