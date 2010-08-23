Glendon Association Offering Free Suicide Webinar

'Understanding and Preventing Suicide' will be held Sept. 9

The Glendon Association, a local nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of suicide and violence, will hold a free Webinar from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 9.

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Glendon Association’s Dr. Lisa Firestone is offering the free one-hour Webinar on “Understanding and Preventing Suicide.”

Dr. Firestone will educate subscribers about the warning signs and risk factors for suicide as well as the helper tasks that can save a life.

For more information, contact Jina Carvalho at 805.681.0415 x29 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Click here to reserve your Webinar seat. A confirmation e-mail will be sent confirming registration.

— Jina Carvalho represents The Glendon Association.