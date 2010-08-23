Partners in Education: Southern California Edison Empowers Students to Succeed

The company believes that contributing to schools today will build a better work force for tomorrow

[Noozhawk’s note: The Santa Barbara Partners in Education relies on its President’s Council to help expand participation opportunities in our schools. As a proud member of the President’s Council, Noozhawk is helping to promote the organization with a series of features on our fellow members and their commitment — as businesses — to public education. We hope you’ll consider joining us on the council. One in a series.]

Since opening its doors in 1893 to the people of Southern, Central and Coastal California, Southern California Edison has been profitable. On an average day, it powers the lives of about 13 million people, 5,000 large businesses and 280,000 small businesses in 180 cities and 11 counties. With just less than 120 years of electrical service under its belt, SCE employs more than 19,000 people throughout the company.

It would seem impossible for the company to provide even more for the community, but more than 20 years ago, it got its chance when it was invited to take part in Santa Barbara Partners in Education. The company has been a participant since.

“We joined because we believed it was our moral and ethical responsibility to give back to the community,” SCE Executive Director Hal Conklin said. “Southern California Edison has always reached out to the community as a strong corporate partner, and supporting education is out company’s highest community priority.”

Initially, Southern California Edison focused its attention on helping Franklin and Monroe elementary schools. As of late, however, the company has been volunteering most of its time and money to the students and faculty of UCSB.

Possessing the necessary resources is an essential element that leads to educational success for students. Whether it’s through donations or hands-on volunteering, companies have the ability to play influential roles in the lives of students.

“Southern California Edison gives directly to schools for special programs, which ranges from environmental education for elementary schoolchildren to supporting the Bren School at UC Santa Barbara,” Conklin said.

Additionally, attaining a quality education helps lead to lifetime success. It’s something companies tend to be conscientious about, as they want the next generation of employees to meet and exceed the work standards set before them.

“Our employment requirements are highly dependent on a well-educated work force,” Conklin said. “Now, and in the future. Without a steady flow of highly educated individuals coming forth to work for us, it wouldn’t be possible to keep the lights on in Southern California.”

With so much emphasis placed on education, it’s vital that the companies who one day will employ today’s youths continue to play roles in their development as students.

“Education is our company’s highest philanthropic commitment,” Conklin said. “We give over $5 million to education every year.”

For those considering joining Santa Barbara Partners in Education, Conklin offers this: “Spend a day with some of the children in our schools, and you will be hooked for life.”

Any company has the opportunity to participate in Partners in Education, but the President’s Council is limited to no more than 25. Click here for more information about Partners in Education. Click here for more information on how to become a President’s Council member or contact Michelle Magnuson, development and membership director, at 805.964.4710 x4417 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

In addition to Southern California Edison, current President’s Council members are ABC-CLIO, American Riviera Bank, AT&T Foundation, ATK Space Systems, Bacara Resort & Spa, Coastal Management Resources, Community West Bank, Cottage Health System, Cox Communications, Earl Warren Showgrounds, ExxonMobil, Frank Schipper Construction Co., MedBridge Development, Montecito Bank & Trust, Noozhawk, QAD, Rabobank, Raytheon, Santa Barbara Axxess, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Catering Co., Maryan and Richard Schall, Venoco Inc. and Verizon.

— Noozhawk intern Michael Goldsholl will be a sophomore at Loyola Marymount University in the fall. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .