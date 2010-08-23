Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:07 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Project PetSafe Clinic Planned for Sunday in Goleta

Services will be available during the Wags 'n' Whiskers Festival in Goleta

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | August 23, 2010 | 3:59 p.m.

Dog owners and their dogs are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ special Project PetSafe Outreach Clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 during the Wags ‘n’ Whiskers Festival at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The following will be available at the Project PetSafe Clinic:

» Free six-month dog licenses for dogs that have never been licensed

» Dog license renewals; all late fees will be waived

» Affordable vaccinations including rabies, DHPP and bordatella

» Microchipping $20

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services

All dogs must be on leash. No appointments needed. Cash (no bills over $50) and checks accepted.

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered (if applicable) are required to obtain a dog license.

Many dog owners do not realize that state and local laws require all dogs older than 4 months to be licensed and wearing the tag.

“A license is your pet’s ticket home. When our Animal Services officers rescue a pet wearing a license, we are able to take it directly home to its family,” Animal Services Director Jan Glick said. “Wearing a license tells everyone that your pet has an owner who wants to keep their pet safe.”

After the clinic, join fellow animal lovers at the Wags ‘n’ Whiskers Festival sponsored by C.A.R.E.4Paws starting at 11 a.m. Dogs, cats and bunnies available for adoption from 17 shelter and rescue groups, including the county’s three animal shelters, will be at the festival. Click here for more information about the festival.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team, at 805.934.6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

