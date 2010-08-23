San Marcos Class of 1990 Plans 20th Reunion
Classmates should RSVP now for the Oct. 1-3 festivities
By Cara Gamberdella | August 23, 2010 | 4:05 p.m.
The San Marcos High School Class of 1990’s 20th reunion will be Oct. 1-3.
Events include a meet-and-greet on Friday evening, Oct. 1, a cocktail party with a DJ and dancing at La Cumbre Country Club on Saturday, and a family picnic on Sunday.
Classmates should RSVP now. Click here for details and RSVP information.
Contact reunion committee member Cara Gamberdella at 805.680-3826 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with questions.
— Cara Gamberdella is a San Marcos High School Class of 1990 reunion committee member.
