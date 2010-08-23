Santa Barbara Harley-Davidson to Close Sept. 30

Santa Barbara Harley-Davidson, 3501 Via Real in Carpinteria, announced Monday its plans to close Sept. 30.

“Over the past eight years, I have been blessed with your continued support as customers and friends, so many of you I will never forget the times we spent together and the fun we had at the dealership,” Jedediah Renshaw, owner of the South Coast motorcycle seller, said in an e-mail. “You have no idea how hard it is to write this letter as many of you know Harley is a way of life for me and my family, this dealership was our home.”

Renshaw said the company will have a going-out-of-business sale from Wednesday, Aug. 25 until its closing date.

“As valued friends and customers, I wanted you to hear the news from me and let you know I did everything possible to prevent this from happening, and I apologize for letting you all down,” Renshaw said. “For reasons beyond my control, Santa Barbara Harley-Davidson will retire its Bar Shield.”

