Dos Pueblos Serves Up Fun with Doubles Mix-and-Match Fundraiser

Although the day began cool and gray, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team heated up the courts Sunday for another successful Doubles Mix-and-Match Fundraiser. By midway through the tourney, the grayness lifted to sunshine and warmth.

Every year we remember those who inspired us. This year we acknowledged living legends Cathy and Jack Sanford, who have given so much to the tennis community. They have coached or officiated, and given our DP tennis teams a lot of talented children and grandchildren. We had four of their grandchildren, Jake and Kellen Roberts and Mikaela and Breanna Amble, in our tourney.

I have to say that this year’s tourney really moved me. We received so much support from the community and our local pros. Also, we had players from all three local high schools — that is a first!

This year’s draw included many families. In addition to the Sanford grandchildren, we had the Casadys, the Boulangers, the Handleys, the Hensleys, the McDaniels, the Moraleses, the Rowleys, the Shaos, the Shotts, the Tufenkians, the Wus and the Yangs.

Our DP boys, alongside other junior players, DP parents, coaches and pros, worked together to make this event memorable — from checking people in, sweeping the courts, pulling weeds, unloading cars, setting up equipment, monitoring matches, greeting people, warming up players, and cleaning up/packing up once the tournament finished. In addition, players saved some energy to squeeze in a few rounds of play.

What I noticed is that although this was just a “fun” tourney, I could still hear a few grunts and “Come on!” from several courts.

We finished the tourney with a light lunch catered by Jungle George Grill.

Our hats go off to our local pros — John Kinsella, Cindy Nalley, Adrian Lopez, Dimitar Yazadzhiev, Ross Skinner, Hugh Stratman and DP alums Christian Edstrom and Peter Shao — who made big contributions to our program.

Again, this year, we received generous donations from everyone, even from those who could not play in our tourney. Winston Churchill said it best: “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

I thank you all! Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.