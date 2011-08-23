Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:42 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Heather Hufgard Named Major Gifts Director for Red Cross-Central Coast

She has worked with nonprofit and community organizations in California and Indiana

By Jill Rode for the American Red Cross-Central Coast Region | August 23, 2011 | 11:21 p.m.

Heather Hufgard
Heather Hufgard

The American Red Cross-Central Coast Region has announced the appointment of Heather Hufgard as its major gifts director to lead the charge in creating greater community awareness, support and engagement for the programs provided by the Red Cross in Santa Barbara County.

Hufgard brings a combination of academic and professional experience to the Red Cross, having earned a master’s degree in philanthropic studies from the Center on Philanthropy at Indiana University.

For more than six years, she has worked with nonprofit organizations and community foundations in California and Indiana, including Direct Relief International, the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Music Academy of the West, the Honeywell Center, the Unity Foundation of La Porte County and Indiana University.

Hufgard also has served as a board member for a nonprofit daycare in Indiana and as an instrumental committee adviser for a $1.2 billion capital campaign at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

In addition to her professional work, she has been a violinist for 14 years and has performed in numerous orchestral and symphonic performances.

Hufgard is a native Hoosier from Valparaiso, Ind., but has been returning to Santa Barbara for the past three years, finally calling it home in December.

— Jill Rode is the chief development officer for the American Red Cross-Central Coast Region.

