Joan Crossland Elected to Board of Community Arts Music Association

She has worked to ensure that music remains a part of the core curriculum in schools

The Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, entering its 93rd concert season in 2011-12, has elected Joan Crossland to its Board of Directors.

Crossland has been a docent for CAMA’s Music Outreach Program in area elementary schools for seven years and serves as CAMA’s Docent Program coordinator. She believes that music is a very relevant part of history and should not be excluded from core curriculum in schools.

Born and raised in California, Crossland took lessons in both piano and violin and played with the Bakersfield Symphony for four years.

She graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and had a career in human resources management in the Los Angeles area before moving with her husband to Santa Barbara in 1998.

Currently raising three children and working as an independent contractor providing administrative services, Crossland is also a member of Lobero Theatre Associates and the Montecito Educational Foundation.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver is the concert and publicity manager for the Community Arts Music Association.