Woman Launches Santa Barbara Awareness Campaign for Fragile X Syndrome

What are some of the first things we learn after we are born? That answer depends on a variety of circumstances, but the most obvious things that come to mind are warmth, love and nurturing. The question arises, what if you can’t learn? But you can feel.

Imagine being in a body that has 10 toes, 10 fingers, two arms and two legs — looks (here’s a word I don’t care for) “normal” from the outside but on the inside the body and brain are experiencing something extremely complex to explain.

I am an aunt and an advocate. When my nephew Kyle was born, he was given warmth, love and endless amounts of nurturing. By ages 1 to 3, he wasn’t able to speak at the expected level appropriate to the age, he had developed his own language and had chronic ear infections and other medical concerns. At ages 4 to 5, he wasn’t able to follow rules with games — perhaps best described with the phrase “round hole, square peg.”

Potty training was definitely a challenge, and proved very embarrassing to Kyle. He wanted to be able to communicate and be understood — to just be a little boy. He couldn’t hold a pencil, had little or no coordination, and wasn’t able to write or even color. Think back for a minute to joys of being a little child — playing games, coloring, playing cowboys and Indians, and playing with little cars. Those are things that are (here’s that word again) “normal” or expected.

What happens when you realize something isn’t right with your beloved child? Something that a regular doctor visit or over the counter medications can’t cure or fix? Kyle is now a teenager, 13 years old and he finally knows his own phone number.

Kyle has been diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome. In the most common explanation, the X chromosome is broken. Fragile X syndrome has very similar characteristics to autism, and in fact, has the most common known single gene that is the cause of autism.

The devastating feeling that overcomes a parent or any family member is practically beyond words. Sweet Kyle wasn’t diagnosed until the late age of 9, so my sister endured many years of heartbreaking situations and went through the process of denial (“no, this isn’t happening to my son”). She is an outstanding mother who wakes up every morning with one thought: “How can I make Kyle’s life easier today?”

With all the challenges Kyle, and every intellectually disabled youth, faces, all you want for them is to ease their frustration, and improve their ability to learn and cope in a very fast and often nontolerable society — so that maybe, one day, he can live independently and enjoy the basic things in life that so many of us take for granted.

Kyle has very tender loving and gentle tendencies, but minute to minute he deals with managing a very demanding condition. He faces (although basic to the average person) difficulties remembering to brush his teeth, say thank you, know when he needs to go to the bathroom and even know how to pick a clean shirt. Picture not being able to do third-grade math, to defend yourself from unkind classmates, to ask for help or even to show someone you love them.

This is the reason and inspiration for my path in life. I’m instantly an advocate and want to use my skills, experience and resources to raise awareness of this genetic condition, where early intervention can make a world of difference. A simple blood test and I discovered I was a carrier, and although I do not have children, I am now equipped with the right tools to make a choice. My sisters, mother and grandmother are all carriers, and men can be carriers as well.

To learn more and support raising awareness, please join me at the nonprofit Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, when the men and women of service to our community come together to play in an exciting basketball tournament. Players from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Santa Barbara City and County Fire departments, and Special Olympics will vie for the city title — all while raising awareness for this very meaningful and realistic cause.

Just another nonprofit? I think not. Community, growth, bonding and education are all that will be experienced and shared on that day.

— Santa Barbara resident Donya Diamond is the aunt of a teenage boy with Fragile X syndrome.