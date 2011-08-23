Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:48 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Woman Launches Santa Barbara Awareness Campaign for Fragile X Syndrome

First responder and Special Olympics basketball tournament set for Saturday at Page Youth Center

By Donya Diamond | August 23, 2011 | 4:35 p.m.

What are some of the first things we learn after we are born? That answer depends on a variety of circumstances, but the most obvious things that come to mind are warmth, love and nurturing. The question arises, what if you can’t learn? But you can feel.

Imagine being in a body that has 10 toes, 10 fingers, two arms and two legs — looks (here’s a word I don’t care for) “normal” from the outside but on the inside the body and brain are experiencing something extremely complex to explain.

I am an aunt and an advocate. When my nephew Kyle was born, he was given warmth, love and endless amounts of nurturing. By ages 1 to 3, he wasn’t able to speak at the expected level appropriate to the age, he had developed his own language and had chronic ear infections and other medical concerns. At ages 4 to 5, he wasn’t able to follow rules with games — perhaps best described with the phrase “round hole, square peg.”

Potty training was definitely a challenge, and proved very embarrassing to Kyle. He wanted to be able to communicate and be understood — to just be a little boy. He couldn’t hold a pencil, had little or no coordination, and wasn’t able to write or even color. Think back for a minute to joys of being a little child — playing games, coloring, playing cowboys and Indians, and playing with little cars. Those are things that are (here’s that word again) “normal” or expected.

What happens when you realize something isn’t right with your beloved child? Something that a regular doctor visit or over the counter medications can’t cure or fix? Kyle is now a teenager, 13 years old and he finally knows his own phone number.

Kyle has been diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome. In the most common explanation, the X chromosome is broken. Fragile X syndrome has very similar characteristics to autism, and in fact, has the most common known single gene that is the cause of autism.

The devastating feeling that overcomes a parent or any family member is practically beyond words. Sweet Kyle wasn’t diagnosed until the late age of 9, so my sister endured many years of heartbreaking situations and went through the process of denial (“no, this isn’t happening to my son”). She is an outstanding mother who wakes up every morning with one thought: “How can I make Kyle’s life easier today?”

With all the challenges Kyle, and every intellectually disabled youth, faces, all you want for them is to ease their frustration, and improve their ability to learn and cope in a very fast and often nontolerable society — so that maybe, one day, he can live independently and enjoy the basic things in life that so many of us take for granted.

Kyle has very tender loving and gentle tendencies, but minute to minute he deals with managing a very demanding condition. He faces (although basic to the average person) difficulties remembering to brush his teeth, say thank you, know when he needs to go to the bathroom and even know how to pick a clean shirt. Picture not being able to do third-grade math, to defend yourself from unkind classmates, to ask for help or even to show someone you love them.

This is the reason and inspiration for my path in life. I’m instantly an advocate and want to use my skills, experience and resources to raise awareness of this genetic condition, where early intervention can make a world of difference. A simple blood test and I discovered I was a carrier, and although I do not have children, I am now equipped with the right tools to make a choice. My sisters, mother and grandmother are all carriers, and men can be carriers as well.

To learn more and support raising awareness, please join me at the nonprofit Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, when the men and women of service to our community come together to play in an exciting basketball tournament. Players from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Santa Barbara City and County Fire departments, and Special Olympics will vie for the city title — all while raising awareness for this very meaningful and realistic cause.

Just another nonprofit? I think not. Community, growth, bonding and education are all that will be experienced and shared on that day.

— Santa Barbara resident Donya Diamond is the aunt of a teenage boy with Fragile X syndrome.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 