Three Suspects Arrested in Stabbing in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested three suspects in the weekend stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Isla Vista.

According to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars, deputies with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol were called to the 6500 block of El Nido Lane about 1:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing.

An investigation revealed three suspects were involved in a verbal confrontation with at least three other people outside a home on El Nido Lane, according to Sugars.

A 19-year-old man who lived at the residence heard the commotion and went outside to inquire, and witnesses said the argument turned violent as the three suspects attacked the 19-year-old, stabbing him in the abdomen, before driving away in a nearby vehicle.

The 19-year-old’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. A 22-year-old man who tried to help defend the victim suffered a cut to his finger that required stitches.

Later Sunday night, according to Sugars, sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on the 6800 block of Hollister Avenue that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle.

The men were detained and identified by several witnesses.

Fernando Aispuro Uriarte, 19, of Santa Barbara was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. Bail was set at $500,000. Abraham Vega, 18, of Santa Barbara was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $100,000. Both men remain in custody.

Richard Valladares, 18, of Oxnard was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $30,000, which he posted Monday.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.