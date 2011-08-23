Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:46 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Westmont College Prepares to Welcome Its Class of 2015

Office of admissions received a record number of applications, a 27 percent increase from last year

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | August 23, 2011 | 5:57 p.m.

Orientation begins Thursday at Westmont College for the 335 first-year students representing the class of 2015 and 65 transfer students. The first day of classes for all students is Monday.

The incoming class includes four National Merit Scholars and 275 students who have earned an academic merit scholarship, including three Monroe Scholars.

Monroe Scholarships, which honor top students with full-tuition scholarships, have been awarded to Katie Fedor of Stockton, Peter Matthews of Lombard, Ill., and Sophia Meulenberg of Sandpoint, Ind. This year’s Monroe Scholars have a combined average honors GPA of 4.67 and an average SAT score of 2350 (out of 2400), the highest in the scholarship’s 10-year history.

Joyce Luy, dean of admissions who will retire at the end of the month, says this is one of the most selective classes in Westmont history. The office of admissions received a record number of applications this year, a 27 percent increase over last year. The average SAT score of first-year students is 1780, 10 points higher than last year.

“This is a class of creative, bright, young men and women who have a lot to contribute to Westmont and the global community,” Luy said. “They have stretched themselves intellectually and spiritually and are more than ready for the next step in their growth.”

Luy said she is also pleased about the composition of the incoming class. Students of color make up 29 percent (97) of first-year students, and 36 percent of the class of 2015 are men.

Local communities are well-represented, as 69 first-year and transfer students are from the Tri-Counties. Four international students come to Westmont from Australia, France, Netherlands and Tajikistan.

This year’s transfer students came from Texas A&M, the University of Minnesota, UC Berkeley, UCLA and Gonzaga to name a few. Seventeen students of color have transferred to Westmont.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 