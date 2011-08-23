Westmont College Prepares to Welcome Its Class of 2015

Orientation begins Thursday at Westmont College for the 335 first-year students representing the class of 2015 and 65 transfer students. The first day of classes for all students is Monday.

The incoming class includes four National Merit Scholars and 275 students who have earned an academic merit scholarship, including three Monroe Scholars.

Monroe Scholarships, which honor top students with full-tuition scholarships, have been awarded to Katie Fedor of Stockton, Peter Matthews of Lombard, Ill., and Sophia Meulenberg of Sandpoint, Ind. This year’s Monroe Scholars have a combined average honors GPA of 4.67 and an average SAT score of 2350 (out of 2400), the highest in the scholarship’s 10-year history.

Joyce Luy, dean of admissions who will retire at the end of the month, says this is one of the most selective classes in Westmont history. The office of admissions received a record number of applications this year, a 27 percent increase over last year. The average SAT score of first-year students is 1780, 10 points higher than last year.

“This is a class of creative, bright, young men and women who have a lot to contribute to Westmont and the global community,” Luy said. “They have stretched themselves intellectually and spiritually and are more than ready for the next step in their growth.”

Luy said she is also pleased about the composition of the incoming class. Students of color make up 29 percent (97) of first-year students, and 36 percent of the class of 2015 are men.

Local communities are well-represented, as 69 first-year and transfer students are from the Tri-Counties. Four international students come to Westmont from Australia, France, Netherlands and Tajikistan.

This year’s transfer students came from Texas A&M, the University of Minnesota, UC Berkeley, UCLA and Gonzaga to name a few. Seventeen students of color have transferred to Westmont.

