Local News

Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest of Lompoc Man

Police serve a search warrant on two homes, a business and several vehicles, recovering more than 56 grams of meth and a stun gun

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | August 23, 2012 | 11:21 a.m.

Angel Espinoza
Angel Espinoza

A months-long narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a Lompoc man Wednesday night.

Sgt. Nate Flint said members of the Lompoc Police Department’s Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team and Detective Bureau served a narcotics-related search warrant on 36-year-old Angel Espinoza about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Flint said the search warrant involved two residences and a business associated with Espinoza, along with several vehicles.

The residences were located in the 400 block of South X Street and the 300 block of North V Street. The business was located in the 700 block of North H Street.

Flint said the searches yielded more than 56 grams of methamphetamine, more than $5,000 in cash, packaging material, cell phones, a police scanner and a stun gun. The street value on the methamphetamine was estimated at $5,600.

Espinoza was arrested on charges of possession for sale of methamphetamine, transportation of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a stun gun

Flint said the Santa Barbara Regional Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s North County Narcotics Team assisted in the investigation.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

