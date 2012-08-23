Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest of Lompoc Man

Police serve a search warrant on two homes, a business and several vehicles, recovering more than 56 grams of meth and a stun gun

A months-long narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a Lompoc man Wednesday night.

Sgt. Nate Flint said members of the Lompoc Police Department’s Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team and Detective Bureau served a narcotics-related search warrant on 36-year-old Angel Espinoza about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Flint said the search warrant involved two residences and a business associated with Espinoza, along with several vehicles.

The residences were located in the 400 block of South X Street and the 300 block of North V Street. The business was located in the 700 block of North H Street.

Flint said the searches yielded more than 56 grams of methamphetamine, more than $5,000 in cash, packaging material, cell phones, a police scanner and a stun gun. The street value on the methamphetamine was estimated at $5,600.

Espinoza was arrested on charges of possession for sale of methamphetamine, transportation of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a stun gun

Flint said the Santa Barbara Regional Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s North County Narcotics Team assisted in the investigation.

