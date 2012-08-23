Exhibitors Sought for South Coast Business Showcase

Exhibitors are being sought for what promises to be the top business event of the year — an interactive showcase of South Coast commerce called “Santa Barbara Business Today and Tomorrow,” which will shine a spotlight the best and brightest entrepreneurs in the region.

All South Coast businesses are urged to sign up now for exhibitor spaces. The general public is invited as well.

The Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host the business showcase from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Each exhibitor will be allowed to briefly present an “elevator pitch” to all in attendance. Elevator pitch refers to what someone would say about their company during the time it takes to ride an elevator where the prospective client is a captive audience for several minutes.

Businesses wishing to reserve an exhibitor’s table should call 805.708.8326 or click here to register online.

Exhibitors’ tables cost $125 each for members of the Hispanic, Santa Barbara Region, Goleta Valley and Carpinteria Valley chambers of commerce. The cost is $150 for non-chamber members. Public general admission is $5 and free for Hispanic chamber members.

Dozens of exhibitors as well as four speakers will discuss such topics as business incubators, finding low-cost office space; business coaching and increasing profits.

At 7 p.m., a networking mixer will be held with raffles for a host of prizes. Usually, chamber of commerce trade show exhibitors sit at tables and wait for passers-by to drop buy and chat about their company. However, the September showcase is aimed at updating that model by giving every business in the room the chance to present a succinct statement about what their company does.

— Luis Villegas represents the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.