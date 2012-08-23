Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Foundation for SBCC Serves Lunch in Appreciation of Faculty, Staff

All Campus Kick Off features meetings and workshops to help prepare for the new year

By Candice Nyholt for the Foundation for SBCC | August 23, 2012 | 8:11 p.m.

There’s no way the Foundation for SBCC would have exceeded its fundraising goal for the 2011-12 academic year without the help and support of the faculty, administration and staff at Santa Barbara City College.

SBCC faculty and staff came together Thursday for the college’s “All Campus Kick Off” event. During the daylong occasion, faculty and staff had the opportunity to attend meetings and workshops to help them plan for the upcoming school year.

The Foundation for SBCC provided lunch for more than 500 faculty and staff to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of these individuals who work tirelessly to support SBCC students, not only through their daily roles, but also through payroll deductions and donations which help students.

“We are so happy to provide our campus community with a token of appreciation for their constant dedication to making higher education attainable to everyone in the Santa Barbara community,” said Vanessa Patterson, executive director of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

SBCC is gunning for 100 percent participation from faculty and staff in support of the college and its students in this challenging time.

The lunch was also a good opportunity for faculty and staff to meet and talk with SBCC’s new president, Dr. Lori Gaskin, who many met for the first time Thursday.

— Candice Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for SBCC.

