Goleta Cuts the Ribbon on New Courtyard by Marriott Hotel

Large crowd turns out for the grand opening of the South Coast's newest hotel on Storke Road

A large and enthusiastic crowd turned out Thursday for the grand opening of Goleta’s newest hotel.

City officials, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce members and other visitors sipped sparkling wine and lemonade, nibbled on appetizers, and roamed the sparkling grounds of the $28 million Courtyard by Marriott at 401 Storke Road.

Many toured through the various guest rooms and other facilities, which all still had that “new hotel” smell.

R.D. Olson Development and Wynmark Co. teamed up to build the 68,000-square-foot project, and Robert Olson, CEO of R.D. Olson Development, was among those who celebrated the milestone Thursday. He lauded city officials, the chamber and others for their support of the project.

The $28 million, 106-room Mediterranean-style hotel is expected to bring in an estimated more than $1 million a year in property and bed taxes to the city.

It sits on a 3-acre parcel southwest of the Goleta Technology Park and a mile from the Santa Barbara Airport. It is expected to benefit from its proximity to Goleta’s high-tech businesses and UCSB.

Guest rooms have WiFi access, flat-screen televisions, microwave ovens and efficient workspace. The hotel includes 1,300 square feet of meeting space and a fitness room, a large outdoor pool, a putting green and a spa.

Goleta Mayor Ed Easton and Mark Linehan of Wynmark wielded a pair of golden scissors to cut the blue ribbon and officially christen the new hotel.

