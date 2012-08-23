Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Business

Goleta Cuts the Ribbon on New Courtyard by Marriott Hotel

Large crowd turns out for the grand opening of the South Coast's newest hotel on Storke Road

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 23, 2012 | 11:16 p.m.

A large and enthusiastic crowd turned out Thursday for the grand opening of Goleta’s newest hotel.

City officials, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce members and other visitors sipped sparkling wine and lemonade, nibbled on appetizers, and roamed the sparkling grounds of the $28 million Courtyard by Marriott at 401 Storke Road.

Many toured through the various guest rooms and other facilities, which all still had that “new hotel” smell.

R.D. Olson Development and Wynmark Co. teamed up to build the 68,000-square-foot project, and Robert Olson, CEO of R.D. Olson Development, was among those who celebrated the milestone Thursday. He lauded city officials, the chamber and others for their support of the project.

The pool and patio at the new Courtyard by Marriott in Goleta, which celebrated its grand opening Thursday. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
The pool and patio at the new Courtyard by Marriott in Goleta, which celebrated its grand opening Thursday. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

The $28 million, 106-room Mediterranean-style hotel is expected to bring in an estimated more than $1 million a year in property and bed taxes to the city.

It sits on a 3-acre parcel southwest of the Goleta Technology Park and a mile from the Santa Barbara Airport. It is expected to benefit from its proximity to Goleta’s high-tech businesses and UCSB.

Guest rooms have WiFi access, flat-screen televisions, microwave ovens and efficient workspace. The hotel includes 1,300 square feet of meeting space and a fitness room, a large outdoor pool, a putting green and a spa.

Goleta Mayor Ed Easton and Mark Linehan of Wynmark wielded a pair of golden scissors to cut the blue ribbon and officially christen the new hotel.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 