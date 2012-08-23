Sansum Clinic Co-sponsoring Talk on Advance Directives

Sept. 18 program in Santa Barbara is free and open to the community

What is an advance directive? Do I need one?

An advance directive gives you control over medical decisions that will be made if you ever become seriously ill or injured and are not able to speak for yourself. Every adult needs one.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well and Sansum Clinic are co-sponsoring a talk on advance directives from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the third-floor conference room at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

Attend the program and you will:

» Receive a free copy of “5 Wishes,” a legal advance directive form.

» Learn how to make sure your doctors and family know your wishes.

» Learn who can speak for you if needed.

» Get pointers on how to have a conversation with your family so they are not left to guess what you would want.

The program is open to the community and free of charge. Click here to register or for more information, or call toll-free 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for Sansum Clinic.