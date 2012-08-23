SBCC Increases Fees for 30 Continuing Ed Classes

Board of Trustees also adjusts its education contract with the County Jail

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to increase fees on more than 30 Continuing Education classes.

Most of the classes, with titles such as “Empowerment Through Dreams” and “Gluten-Free Cooking,” will include modestly higher fees. The largest increase was with a class called “Decorative Fine Arts,” which jumped from $15 to $149.

The trustees voted earlier this summer to gradually convert certain adult education classes from free to fee-based beginning in the fall, and Thursday’s move showed that the price of fee-based classes will continue to be adjusted.

The board also made two slight modifications to its Continuing Education contract with the Santa Barbara County Jail. According to the changes, a minimum of 20 students must be enrolled in all classes, and the trustees approved increasing fees for administering GED tests, which are funded by the jail.

The move now puts the charge on par with other community colleges that offer the tests, according to staff reports.

The board adjourned its meeting in honor of former SBCC biology professor Judy Meyer, who recently passed away.

