Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:12 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Increases Fees for 30 Continuing Ed Classes

Board of Trustees also adjusts its education contract with the County Jail

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 23, 2012 | 11:47 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to increase fees on more than 30 Continuing Education classes.

Most of the classes, with titles such as “Empowerment Through Dreams” and “Gluten-Free Cooking,” will include modestly higher fees. The largest increase was with a class called “Decorative Fine Arts,” which jumped from $15 to $149.

The trustees voted earlier this summer to gradually convert certain adult education classes from free to fee-based beginning in the fall, and Thursday’s move showed that the price of fee-based classes will continue to be adjusted.

The board also made two slight modifications to its Continuing Education contract with the Santa Barbara County Jail. According to the changes, a minimum of 20 students must be enrolled in all classes, and the trustees approved increasing fees for administering GED tests, which are funded by the jail.

The move now puts the charge on par with other community colleges that offer the tests, according to staff reports.

The board adjourned its meeting in honor of former SBCC biology professor Judy Meyer, who recently passed away.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 