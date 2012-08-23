Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:48 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Three Men Jailed on Charges of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Trio planned invasion-style robbery of Goleta home where marijuana was being sold, according to Santa Barbara police

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 23, 2012 | 8:53 p.m.

A month-long investigation led to the arrest Thursday of three Santa Barbara men for allegedly conspiring to steal cash and marijuana from a Goleta residence, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Taken into custody were Walter Seth Stanley, 32, Brian Semaj Moore, 34, and Colin Koal Hill, 31, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Detectives believe the three intended to commit a takeover-style robbery with firearms at a Goleta home where the residents are involved in the sale of marijuana, Harwood said. Location of the home was not disclosed.

The suspects allegedly planned to steal marijuana and money, Harwood said.
 
Stanley was arrested at 8:05 a.m. during a traffic stop at 1800 De La Vina St.; Moore was taken into custody at 8:40 a.m. at the offices of the Santa Barbara County Probation Department at 117 E. Carrillo St., where he had an unrelated appointment; and Hill was arrested at 3:15 p.m. on the 4000 block of Calle Real.

The three were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on $50,000 felony arrest warrants alleging conspiracy and attempted robbery, Harwood said.

Stanley was arrested previously — on July 24 — after a search of his residence in the 300 block of Stanley Drive. He was charged with possession for sale of marijuana, cultivation of marijuana, and being a felon in possession of ammunition in that case, Harwood said.

The investigation was conducted by the Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives

