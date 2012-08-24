Prison Parolee Sought in Stabbing of Goleta Man

(Jack Kimball video)

A recent prison parolee was being sought late Thursday night for allegedly stabbing an acquaintance at an Ellwood apartment complex, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, in the 7100 block of Davenport Road, at about 7:30 p.m., and found the victim near the swimming pool, suffering stab wounds to the neck and back, said sheriff’s Lt. Butch Arnoldi.

The victim, Jamal Blue, was taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he was in stable condition, Arnoldi said.

The suspect in the case is Michael Glover, who recently had been released from prison, Arnoldi said.

“They’ve been friends for quite a while, and have been having difficulties, shall we say, for over a week,” Arnoldi said.

Glover allegedly assaulted Blue three or four times in the last 10 days, Arnoldi said, although those incidents were not reported to law enforcement.

Blue lives with his mother at a condominium complex in the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue, Arnoldi said.

Deputies conducted an intensive search of the surrounding neighborhood — Pacific Oaks and Ellwood — for Glover and a witness who was with the two men when the attack occurred. Arnoldi said investigators do not know why the three men were at the apartment complex.

The search created quite a commotion in the neighborhood, which is a mixture of apartment building, condos, single-family residences and mobile homes.

Three police dogs were brought in to aid in the search, along with a county helicopter equipped with a spotlight, but were unable to locate Glover.

No weapon was recovered, Arnoldi said.

By about 11 p.m., the search essentially had been called off for the night, according to deputies at the scene.

