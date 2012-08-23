Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:00 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Grammy-Winning Band Toto to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Sept. 13 concert one of only two California stops on the group's current schedule

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | August 23, 2012 | 12:09 p.m.

The internationally renowned rock band Toto, whose smash hits “Rosanna” and “Africa” propelled the group to super stardom in the early 1980s, will perform Sept. 13 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45.

After wrapping up an extensive European summer tour, Toto will make its return to North America by appearing in at the Chumash Casino Resort, one of only two California stops on the band’s current schedule.

What started as a collection of session musicians pursuing a dream in 1976 turned into Toto, an American rock band that gained worldwide acclaim with its 1982 album Toto IV. The release produced such hits as “Rosanna,” which won the Record of the Year Grammy Award in 1983; “Africa,” the group’s first and only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; and the Top 10 hit “I Won’t Hold You Back.”

Toto IV won six Grammys in 1983, including Album of the Year, en route to being certified triple-Platinum with more than 3 million copies sold in the United States. It was the band’s fourth album, and it eclipsed their double-Platinum debut album Toto in 1978, which featured the Top 5 hit “Hold the Line.”

Toto followed the success of Toto IV with Isolation (1984) and Fahrenheit (1986), which both went Gold and featured hits such as “Stranger in Town” and “I’ll Be Over You.”

Guitarist Steve Lukather and keyboardists David Paich and Steve Porcaro represent the original members in Toto’s current lineup, which also features longtime members Mike Porcaro on bass, drummer Simon Phillips and vocalist Joseph Williams.

Over the past 20 years, Toto has continued to produce albums with great fanfare overseas. The band parted ways in 2008 but reunited in 2010 for a European tour in support of bandmate Mike Porcaro, who had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see a legendary American rock band in a rare Southern California appearance.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

