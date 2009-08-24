Arthur Sullivan, 1916-2009

Obituaries

A funeral Mass is planned for Thursday for the longtime Santa Barbara resident

Arthur Sullivan was born to James and Louise Sullivan on Feb. 15, 1916, in Salem., Mass., and passed away in Santa Barbara on Aug. 20, 2009, after a brief illness.

Sullivan attended Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. He served in the U.S. Army, Chinese Combat Command during World War II, and received an Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon with one Bronze Star. He married Margaret M. Frances on Sept. 3, 1950. Sullivan retired from the Massachusetts Division of Highways and moved to Santa Barbara in 1965.

Arthur was active in church activities at St. Raphael’s Church and an active member of the senior group at First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his son, John Sullivan of San Luis Obispo; his daughter, Kathleen Sullivan of Richardson, Texas; his granddaughter, Sarah Guenther, and her husband, Andrew of Guymon, Okla.; and a grandson, James Sullivan of Atascadero. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret.

A viewing will be held at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary at 2936 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael’s Church at 5444 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care, 222 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

McDermott-Crockett Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

— Jennifer Parks represents McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.