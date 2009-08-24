Boys & Girls Club Volunteer Inspires HUB International Fundraiser

Flip-Flops and Jeans Day raises $1,830 for the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club

Ray Seider of Carpinteria has been a volunteer member of the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club board of directors for the past 22 years. In recognition of that, fellow employees at HUB International chose the local nonprofit as the sole recipient of the insurance company’s Southern California fundraising effort.

HUB’s “Flip-Flops and Jeans Day” raised funds by co-workers entering a “beauty contest” of whose flip-flops and jeans, in lieu of standard professional attire, were voted the most attractive.

The $5 entry fee per contestant was earmarked for the local United Boys & Girls Clubs, and a total of $1,830 was raised.

Seider, an insurance executive, matched all funds collected by the Southern California HUB offices.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.