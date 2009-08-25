Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:14 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Excitement Fills the Air on First Day of School

Mountain View's new principal makes the rounds, and Brandon School celebrates the opening of its Multipurpose Room

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 25, 2009 | 1:56 a.m.

As a class full of Mountain View kindergartners reverently accepted new name tags from their teacher, the school year officially kicked off Monday for the Goleta Union and Santa Barbara school districts.

Most were excited to begin their first day at school, even though a few tears were shed — by children as well as parents.

As the kindergartners began their first day across campus, new Principal Ned Schoenwetter was busy meeting parents. “It’s a great first day, full of excitement,” he said. “The kids are excited to meet each other, and in my case, it’s exciting to meet all of the parents.”

Schoenwetter has taught at Foothill, Ellwood and Isla Vista schools, and also worked as a coordinator of instructional media and technology for the district for three years.

Brandon School in Goleta marks the opening of its new Multipurpose Room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.
Goleta Union School District Superintendent Kathy Boomer said the district saw about 100 more students than last year, mostly because of their return from the Santa Barbara districts. Boomer said she helped cut the ribbon Monday on a new multipurpose room at Brandon School, representing a $2.5 million investment.

“We’re looking forward to another great year,” she said.

Down the highway, the Santa Barbara School Districts on Monday welcomed 15,500 students, preschool through 12th grade, according to Superintendent Brian Sarvis.

Sarvis said they’ll continue to tackle hard budget issues and challenges with the district’s special-education program this year, and that the district is enthusiastic about the new year.

“We look forward to the new year and a renewed partnership with parents, and invite them to participate in activities in their child’s school,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

