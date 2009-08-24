Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:17 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Obituaries

Joan Constance Bohm Bebb, 1926-2009

A memorial service will be Saturday for the Santa Barbara resident remembered for her love of life and world travel

By Karen Trevino | August 24, 2009 | 9:23 p.m.

Joan Constance Bohm Bebb passed away peacefully Aug. 6, 2009, just before her 83rd birthday, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Santa Barbara.

Born in Burlingame in 1926, Joan was the daughter of an engineer and granddaughter of a physician. She grew up in the Bay Area, and married Kenneth Bebb in 1945 at age 19. A Navy wife, she traveled the world with Ken, living in California as well as Hawaii, Washington, D.C., Florida, Rhode Island, Texas and Naples, Italy.

Joan Bebb
Joan Bebb

A Naval aviator achieving the rank of commander, Ken served two tours in Vietnam while Joan lived in Hawaii. During that time, she developed property on the North Shore of Oahu into a thriving beach vacation-rental business. The Bebbs also owned and operated the Dar Lani Hotel in Waikiki. They resided in Hawaii but spent much of their time in Santa Barbara.

An accomplished pianist and artist, Joan loved to entertain and filled their homes with guests from around the world. An avid traveler, during the past few years Joan toured Greece, France, Italy, Norway, Sweden, the Bahamas, Eastern Europe and South America.

She possessed great intellect and exercised it with a variety of challenges. One of her grandsons, Ryan Emmons, wrote in a college entrance essay: “My grandmother could do the New York Times crossword puzzle in ink and rarely lost a game of Scrabble.” Joan’s marathon card games were dominated by her competitive spirit and joyful humor.

During Ken’s tour in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1949, Joan was stricken with polio but never lost her strong determination or her love of life. In 1995, Joan and Ken celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Coral Casino and Casa Cima Linda in Santa Barbara.

Joan always loved well and was well-loved in return. She is survived by son Simon Bebb, daughter Laurel Preston and son-in-law Alvin, daughter Christine Emmons and son-in-law Robert, four grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, brother Philip Bohm and sister-in-law Margarita, and numerous nephews, nieces and step-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Joan’s life will be held at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito, at 2 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan’s honor to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara or the Smile Train.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 