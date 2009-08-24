Joyce Dudley to Kick Off Campaign for District Attorney

She has been senior deputy district attorney for Santa Barbara County since 1990

Senior Deputy District Attorney Joyce Dudley will announce her bid for district attorney at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 1 on the steps of the courthouse in Santa Barbara. The public is invited to attend.

Dudley will be introduced by TV anchor Debby Davison, county Supervisor Salud Carbajal and former Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Warner McGrew.

Dudley joined the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in 1990 and was promoted to senior deputy district attorney in 1999. She has prosecuted thousands of cases including murder arson and robbery. She maintains a 98 percent conviction rate in jury trials. Additionally, she travels regularly throughout the state to speak about arson investigation, domestic violence and elder abuse.

Dudley graduated with honors from UCSB in 1975 and went on to earn a master’s degree in education in 1978. She earned an additional master’s in administration in 1981 and her juris doctorate in 1990.

She has been the recipient of multiple honors, including Community Hero by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications (2009), Women of Inspiration by Girls Inc. (2009), Alzheimer’s Association Celebrity Champion (2008), Girls Scouts Women of Distinction (2006), Soroptimist Women of Inspiration/Human Rights (2004), and in 2002, she was selected as a Rape Crisis Center Shinning Star.

Dudley is the mother of four grown sons and the wife of John Dudley, a local environmental scientist.

The election for district attorney is scheduled for June 8, 2010.