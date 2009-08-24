Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:58 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Joyce Dudley to Kick Off Campaign for District Attorney

She has been senior deputy district attorney for Santa Barbara County since 1990

By Dudley for District Attorney campaign | August 24, 2009 | 11:39 a.m.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Joyce Dudley will announce her bid for district attorney at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 1 on the steps of the courthouse in Santa Barbara. The public is invited to attend.

Dudley will be introduced by TV anchor Debby Davison, county Supervisor Salud Carbajal and former Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Warner McGrew.

Dudley joined the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in 1990 and was promoted to senior deputy district attorney in 1999. She has prosecuted thousands of cases including murder arson and robbery. She maintains a 98 percent conviction rate in jury trials. Additionally, she travels regularly throughout the state to speak about arson investigation, domestic violence and elder abuse.

Dudley graduated with honors from UCSB in 1975 and went on to earn a master’s degree in education in 1978. She earned an additional master’s in administration in 1981 and her juris doctorate in 1990.

She has been the recipient of multiple honors, including Community Hero by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications (2009), Women of Inspiration by Girls Inc. (2009), Alzheimer’s Association Celebrity Champion (2008), Girls Scouts Women of Distinction (2006), Soroptimist Women of Inspiration/Human Rights (2004), and in 2002, she was selected as a Rape Crisis Center Shinning Star.

Dudley is the mother of four grown sons and the wife of John Dudley, a local environmental scientist.

The election for district attorney is scheduled for June 8, 2010.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 