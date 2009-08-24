Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:20 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Free Speech for Sale at GSBLRA/Chamber Forum

Santa Barbara council candidate refuses campaign contributions, saying it's in the best interest of our society

By Lane Anderson | August 24, 2009 | 7:19 p.m.

It was a surprise to me that the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association and the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce would exclude anyone who hasn’t raised at least $5,000 in campaign contributions from their forum on Sept. 9. I ask them to reconsider.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered a speech in 1996 comparing campaign contributions to “bribes” and questioning whether elected candidates could pretend they were “representing only the general public good, when private money plays such a large role” in helping them win office.

“If they cannot, the public must demand a change in the role of private money or find other ways, such as through strict, well-enforced regulation, to ensure that politicians are not inappropriately influenced in their legislative or executive decision-making by the interests that give them contributions,” she said.

That has been my reason for refusing campaign contributions, as I think that everyone could have interests before the city, whether it be permits or code infractions. As far as I know, I am the only candidate for Santa Barbara City Council not taking campaign contributions, which means I will not stuff mailboxes with junk mail or leave litter on doorsteps. If we can’t have a City Council campaign in the small community of Santa Barbara without spending tens of thousands of dollars and producing tons of litter, democracy is truly compromised.

Currently, health-care reform is being held hostage by special interests who operate through campaign contributions and lobbying. Additionally, we find ourselves endlessly bailing out financial institutions because of the power of the financial lobbies and are involved in endless wars because of the military industrial congressional complex. The lobbying is generally a process that only reminds the politician of the campaign contributions, so contributions are the primary problem with our democracy.

Although I understand the reality of politics and money — First Amendment rights in the political process are in direct proportion to the money solicited — it is not the right thing for our society. If we are ever to change it, it will be in local elections in a small community such as ours. For this reason, I ask for the endorsement of the Lodging & Restaurant Association and the Chamber of Commerce without contribution, based solely on the fact that I am the only City Council candidate who is not accepting campaign contributions (I have been offered some).

It is in the best interest of restaurants, hotels and our society as a whole to restore our democracy.

Lane Anderson
Santa Barbara City Council candidate

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 