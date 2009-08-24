Mission Canyon Safety Project Now Complete

The project included improving drainage in the area, and widening and paving the shoulders

The Mission Canyon Safety Project on Foothill Road (State Route 192) has been completed and all lanes are open in both directions without restriction.

The project, located between Glen Albyn Drive and Mission Canyon Road, is designed to improve drainage in the area. The project also included a widening and paving of the shoulders.

The contractor for the $1.7 million project was R. Burke Construction of San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans wishes to thank the residents of Mission Canyon for their patience during the project.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.