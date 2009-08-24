Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:15 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

National Weather Service Declares Santa Barbara StormReady

The designation recognizes communities that have developed response and safety plans, and communications infrastructure

By Matt Ocana | August 24, 2009 | 10:54 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara on Monday received the NOAA’s National Weather Service StormReady® recognition. The designation recognizes that Santa Barbara and its citizens are better prepared for rapidly changing weather patterns and severe weather.

To achieve the distinction, the city met rigorous criteria, which include developing severe weather safety plans and communications infrastructure, and actively promoting severe weather safety through awareness activities and safety training.

The StormReady preparedness program helps communities develop severe weather and flooding response plans with the National Weather Service and local emergency managers. Since the program began in 1999, more than 1,500 U.S. communities have become StormReady.

At a ceremony Monday. Mark Jackson, meteorologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Oxnard, presented a recognition letter and special StormReady signs to city officials.

“Here in Santa Barbara, natural hazards that could lead to emergencies are with us year-round,” Jackson said. “StormReady arms the city of Santa Barbara with improved communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property — before and during the event.”

Yolanda McGlinchey, Santa Barbara emergency services manager, said: “With the ravages of fires in the last two years, Santa Barbara city has been left vulnerable to flooding in several, if not all, watershed areas within the city. The city’s highest priority is in protecting our community. We are honored to be recognized by the National Weather Service with the prestigious StormReady community designation. We value the partnership this designation brings and the collaboration with the National Weather Service on assisting the city of Santa Barbara in becoming a StormReady community.”

To earn StormReady designation, a community must:

» establish a 24-hour center for receiving National Weather Service warnings and an emergency operations center;

» have redundant ways to receive weather forecasts and warnings and to alert the public;

» create a system that monitors local weather conditions;

» promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars;

» and develop a formal hazardous weather plan for training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

The StormReady program is part of the NOAA National Weather Service’s working partnership with the International Association of Emergency Managers and the National Emergency Management Association.

— Matt Ocana represents the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 