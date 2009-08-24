New Computer Lab Complements Tech Upgrades at Bishop Garcia

Bishop Garcia Diego High began the 2009-10 school year on Wednesday, marking its 50th year of educating Santa Barbara area students. With a focus on the integration of computer technology within the curriculum, Bishop High begins the school year with the completion of its Phase II Library Technology upgrade.

Last year, the library received 12 new computers with workstations, upon completion of its Phase I upgrade. This summer’s Phase II completion includes the expansion of computer workstation upgrades that will enable full lab/classroom use (24 computers) in an area adjacent to the library area. Completion of both phases boosts student access in the library area to 36 computers.

The completion of the Phase II upgrade also encompasses the addition of a state-of-the-art, 28-station Apple computer lab. The new Mac lab complements the school’s expanded PC computer use in the Library’s Phase I and II project areas, the Learning Resource Center and its NComputing Lab for mathematics. Those technology enhancements underscore Bishop High’s commitment to the advancement of STEM curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) as students now will learn on both Apple and PC platforms within two full-classroom computer labs. The addition of the Apple lab was made possible by the generosity of an anonymous benefactor.

Bishop High is also opening Phase II of its $1 million campaign to renovate its science wing. With the renovation, students will learn in work-group settings with the inclusion of laptop computers. For example, during chemistry labs, a probewear interface will enable high-precision experimental data to be collected rapidly, so results can be readily analyzed and visualized at the computer screen. Classrooms will maximize both demonstration and experimentation with an eye on transition to college-level sciences and the expectations of Advanced Placement curriculum.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to call Bishop High’s Advancement Office at 805.967.1266 x 119 to become part of the school’s campaign to advance STEM curriculum.

— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.