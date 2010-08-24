Bobbie Rosenblatt Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board

Bobbie Rosenblatt is a new member of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board of directors.

Known for her many volunteer activities, Rosenblatt is a retired elementary school teacher and an educational therapist.

She is a co-founder of the Women’s Council of Sansum Clinic, which annually presents a series of lectures on health-care issues. Additionally, she co-chaired the committee that brought digital mammography technology to Sansum Clinic.

“Bobbie’s expertise will serve VNHC in its mission to provide high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay,” said Lynda Tanner, president and chief executive officer of the medical nonprofit organization.

Rosenblatt also sat on the board of the Santa Barbara Bowl and the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara, and currently sits on the foundation board for SBCC.

A New York transplant, Rosenblatt and her husband, Ed, moved to Los Angeles in 1967 and to Santa Barbara in 1999. They have four children and six grandchildren.

